Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

