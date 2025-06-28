Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 517.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 138,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

