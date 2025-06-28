Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQWL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQWL opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $109.80.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

