Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.