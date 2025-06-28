Financial Analysis: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) versus Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Everi has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everi and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 4 0 0 2.00 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

This table compares Everi and Millennium Prime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $757.90 million 1.63 $15.02 million $0.16 88.97 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 1.92% 5.66% 0.69% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats Millennium Prime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and ancillary marketing and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

