Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – June 25th

Eli Lilly and Company, Nektar Therapeutics, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy, often resulting in both growth opportunities and price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $14.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,257. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $781.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.21. The firm has a market cap of $751.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

NKTR traded up $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,766,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 9,478,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,023. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

