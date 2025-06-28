Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PTEC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.33 and a beta of 1.28. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

About Global X PropTech ETF

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

