Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ PTEC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.33 and a beta of 1.28. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.
About Global X PropTech ETF
