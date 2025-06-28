Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:RNIN)

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNIN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 million and a PE ratio of -36.60. Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

EA Series Trust – Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Sepio Capital, LP. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

