Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2639 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a 188.2% increase from Global X Hydrogen ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HYDR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.63% of Global X Hydrogen ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

