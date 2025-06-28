Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5872 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 548.1% increase from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DAX opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 168,106 shares during the period.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

