Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

