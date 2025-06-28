Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $32.26.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
