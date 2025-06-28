Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent -6.47% -7.73% -1.87% Freenet 9.07% 18.50% 7.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Freenet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.53 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.42 Freenet $2.68 billion 1.50 $267.09 million $2.12 15.99

Freenet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00 Freenet 2 3 1 0 1.83

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $36.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Freenet.

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freenet has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freenet beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides network-independent services and tariffs; tariffs of the network operators on the basis of the network operator contracts; and freenet Internet, an app-based Internet product. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, construction, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the broadcasting and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT services, and other services; narrowband voice services; data services; and distribution services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, Dr.SIM, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet FLEX, freenet, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online sales. freenet AG was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

