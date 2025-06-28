Tsfg LLC Acquires 308 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.