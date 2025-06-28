Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Teleflex worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Teleflex by 103.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

