Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tekmar Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.81%.
Tekmar Group Price Performance
Tekmar Group stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. Tekmar Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.06.
Tekmar Group Company Profile
Through our Offshore Energy and Marine Civils Divisions we provide a range of engineering services and technologies to support and protect offshore wind farms and other offshore energy assets and marine infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tekmar Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/23 – 6/27
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Tekmar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekmar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.