Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tekmar Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.81%.

Tekmar Group Price Performance

Tekmar Group stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. Tekmar Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc collaborates with its partners to deliver robust and sustainable engineering led solutions that enable the world’s energy transition.

Through our Offshore Energy and Marine Civils Divisions we provide a range of engineering services and technologies to support and protect offshore wind farms and other offshore energy assets and marine infrastructure.

