TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

