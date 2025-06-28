Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

