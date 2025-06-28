Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PG opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

