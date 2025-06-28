Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

