Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 396 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

Shares of UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

