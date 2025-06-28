Outdoor Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is designing, manufacturing or retailing equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation. Investing in outdoor stocks provides exposure to consumer demand for activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and other nature-based pursuits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $776.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $91.28. 2,457,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.77, a P/E/G ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.96. The stock had a trading volume of 850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,892. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 2,434,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

