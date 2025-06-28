Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Boosted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

