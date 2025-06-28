Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

