Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 7th

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2562 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITS stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.