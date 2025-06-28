Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 7th

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2562 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BITS stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.49 and a beta of 2.66.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
