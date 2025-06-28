Best Space Stocks To Follow Now – June 25th

Alphabet, AeroVironment, Berkshire Hathaway, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the space industry—ranging from launch services and satellite manufacturing to ground equipment, space‐based data analytics, and emerging areas like space tourism or in-orbit servicing. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of space exploration, commercialization and related high-technology applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.32. 24,082,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,760,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.61. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $43.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $249.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.38. 2,108,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.14 and its 200 day moving average is $492.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 17,201,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,214. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,140. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,497,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Featured Stories