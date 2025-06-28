Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1496 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 0.1%

HERO stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

