Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Issues Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

NROM stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

