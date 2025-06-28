Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Issues Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.40%.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
NROM stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
About Noble Roman’s
