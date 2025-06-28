Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

