SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,118,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $210.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

