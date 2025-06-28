Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

