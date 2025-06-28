Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $175,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.10. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

