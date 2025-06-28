BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Position Boosted by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $118.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

