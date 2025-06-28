Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Invests $286,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

