Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PHM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.