WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $882,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

