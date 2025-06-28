Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $29.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

