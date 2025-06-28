Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

