Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 2,890 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.23. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.