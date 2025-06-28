Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $38.15 Million Stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 468,626 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.47% of Cemex worth $38,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cemex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cemex by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cemex by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cemex by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cemex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Cemex Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

