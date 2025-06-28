Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $20.12 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,924 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 561,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

