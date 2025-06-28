Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 553.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 137,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

