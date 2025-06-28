Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 21,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.