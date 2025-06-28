Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Director Judith Athaide Buys 4,842 Shares of Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Director Judith Athaide bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,987.30.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
KEC opened at C$20.67 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.
