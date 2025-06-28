Animecoin Tops One Day Volume of $14.86 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $94.48 million and $14.86 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,162.09 or 0.99856273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,878.67 or 0.99521604 BTC.

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s genesis date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01701845 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $15,848,245.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.