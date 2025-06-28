Movement Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.04 Million (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Movement has a total market capitalization of $460.04 million and approximately $107.04 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Movement token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Movement has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,162.09 or 0.99856273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,878.67 or 0.99521604 BTC.

About Movement

Movement’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,600,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.17889407 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $122,079,088.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the exchanges listed above.

