Intergroup (INTG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02% Intergroup Competitors -275.70% -40.25% -0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $58.14 million -$9.80 million -3.83 Intergroup Competitors $1.54 billion -$118.98 million 0.82

Volatility and Risk

Intergroup’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Intergroup has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup’s competitors have a beta of -5.70, indicating that their average share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intergroup beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Intergroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

