Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
SHOP stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/23 – 6/27
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.