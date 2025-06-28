Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,902,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

