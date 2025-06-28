Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.9% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,988,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.