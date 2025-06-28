Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 8,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.2374 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

